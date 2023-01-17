Manohar Lal Khattar: Some leaders doing politics over e-tendering

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab news, indian express, current affairsCM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)
Amid protests by a section of sarpanches against the e-tendering system for development works in villages, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday alleged that “some leaders are doing politics in the name of e-tender for panchayats, which is not right”.

The CM said: “In today’s era of information technology (IT), every system is going online. Haryana now has well-educated panchayats, who are capable of getting the work done by the officers, and will not allow the politics of such leaders to dominate them. E-tendering system has been adopted to expedite works and it will also bring transparency and quality in the process.”

Also Read |In Haryana, sarpanches on warpath, oppose e-tendering for infra works

A state issued on Monday stated, “The newly elected public representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) will study the lesson of good governance. For this, an outline of the training programmes has been prepared by the Haryana Institute of Rural Development, Nilokheri. Training will also include field visits to fully educate the newly elected public representatives.”

For the last quarter of this financial year, a budget of Rs 1100 crore has been released to Panchayati Raj Institutions for development works in villages, of which Rs 850 crore has been given only to panchayats.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 08:07 IST
China’s population shrinks for the first time since 1961

