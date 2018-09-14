Khattar orders Vigilance probe into HPCB promotion row

In July this year, the panel submitted its report, stating that the promotions were “not correct”. Khattar then ordered a Vigilance probe. In July this year, the panel submitted its report, stating that the promotions were “not correct”. Khattar then ordered a Vigilance probe.

Haryana CM M L Khattar has ordered a Vigilance Bureau probe into the appointment and promotion of two Assistant Environmental Engineers, currently posted in the Haryana Pollution Control Board.

The two engineers, Vinay Gautam and Vijay Chaudhary, were promoted on November 16, 2015, with retrospective effect from August 28, 2003. A number of engineers had challenged this in the High Court and also made representations to the state government, which asked the HPCB to probe the entire issue last year. The HPCB formed a panel headed by its Chief Vigilance Officer. In July this year, the panel submitted its report, stating that the promotions were “not correct”. The CM then ordered a Vigilance probe.

Chaudhary, meanwhile, told The Indian Express, “Earlier also, three inquiries were conducted against me, but nothing wrong was found. If the Vigilance Bureau seeks my explanation, I shall submit it.” ens

