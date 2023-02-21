Manohar Lal Khattar government forms three-member panel to discuss old pension demand with employees

The Haryana government on Monday formed a committee to hold discussions with representatives of employees demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the move coming a day after police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the employees holding a demonstration over the issue in Panchkula.

According to an official order, a committee, chaired by the chief secretary and with additional chief secretary (finance ) and the principal secretary to the chief minister as its members, will hold discussion on the demand for the Old Pension Scheme in place of the New Pension Scheme in respect of government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2006.

The government also asked the ‘Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti’ to depute five members to discuss the issue with the government committee, Samiti state president Vijender Dhariwal said.

He said adding a meeting was held Monday evening with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“A three-member committee has been formed that will hold its first meeting on March 3 with our Samiti. We have clearly said that our demand is only one — restoring the Old Pension Scheme. In five states, it has been restored.

Why can’t it be restored in Haryana?” Dhariwal asked.

“We pointed out the flaws in the New Pension Scheme. We also brought to the government’s notice that to say restoring the Old Pension Scheme would cause a big financial burden is not correct,” he added.

Speaking on the police action on Sunday, Dhariwal said, “Yesterday, we had announced to gherao the CM’s residence here. We raised during our meeting today whether such action is justified in a democratic set up. We brought to the notice of the CM that 20-25 employees suffered injuries, including head injuries. What was their fault?”

The action came after the demonstrators, who had gathered on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border, tried to cross over into the Union Territory and march towards the Haryana chief minister’s residence.

Meanwhile, the Congress attacked the Haryana government for the use of force to disperse the employees with Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying that the BJP-JJP coalition government wanted to run the state with “sticks and bullets”.

“The government should immediately implement OPS, else we will do it in the first cabinet meeting after forming Congress government,” said Hooda.

Assembly polls in Haryana are due in 2024.

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme emerged as a key election issue in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress ousted the BJP in last year’s assembly polls.

No BJP-governed state has so far restored the Old Pension Scheme.