Manohar Lal Khattar objects to discussion on farmers’ stir in British Parliament

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday raised strong objection to the discussion on farmers’ agitation in the British Parliament. Calling it an internal matter of the country. Khattar also handed over British MP and Minister of South Asia and Commonwealth Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad a written objection addressed to the British Prime Minister.

A delegation, led by Lord Tariq Ahmad, that included British High Commissioner Alex Ellis and Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett met Khattar at Haryana Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, a wide range of topics, including investment, were discussed. During the meeting, Manohar Lal objected to the discussion on the issue of farmers’ movement in the British Parliament and said that this is an internal matter of the country,” read a statement issued by the state government. “The Chief Minister said that Britain should respect India’s democratic system and sovereignty. The Chief Minister termed the discussion on farmer movement in the British Parliament as an unnecessary interference in the democratic system of India.”

“During the meeting, Chief Minister emphasised promotion of skill development, higher education, agriculture, sports and student exchange programmes. He assured that processes for UK’s industries already established in Haryana and proposals for new industries are under negotiation and will be completed on priority in time,” a government spokesperson said.

“The Chief Minister said that to create foreign investment and employment opportunities, we have constituted a special department called ‘Foreign Cooperation Department’. This department performs all necessary functions on foreign investment issues. During the meeting, arrangements to facilitate higher education for the youth of Haryana in Britain were also discussed. The Chief Minister urged the Haryanvi diaspora living in the UK to cooperate and extend their necessary support,” the spokesperson added.

During the meeting, Khattar also apprised the delegation of Haryana’s potential in the fields of skill development, smart city, urban planning, animal husbandry, agriculture, vocational education, sports and tourism.

“The British High Commissioner suggested an implementation draft on all issues to which the officers of the Foreign Cooperation Department agreed. Officers of the department will soon meet in the British Deputy High Commissioner’s office and prepare a draft so that all subjects can be addressed,” the state government’s spokesperson added.