Manohar Lal Khattar lauds his govt’s ‘Raahgiri’ programme

Two and half years after the launch of the Haryana government’s community connect programme ‘Raahgiri’, which includes sports and cultural events, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday claimed that the programme has become very popular in the state.

The chief minister was participating in the state-level Raahgiri prize distribution programme organised on the campus of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University at Hisar.

He said that the Raahgiri programme was started to reinforce a feeling of brotherhood in society. “The Raahgiri programme reflects that social concern is one of the top priorities of the present government.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Special Officer (community policing and outreach) to the CM, OP Singh, said, “In view of youthful demography and information and communication technology changing the rule of engagement, the government-youth relationship has become a new area of experiment in public administration.”

In Hisar, Khattar said, “The aim of this programme is to free the hectic life from stress.” He said that happiness is considered the national prosperity index in Bhutan. “We have also started this programme with the same intention and the sole purpose is social concern.”