scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Khattar lauds CMGGA efforts for running welfare schemes

The Chief Minister was addressing a convocation ceremony of the sixth batch of Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Programme here today.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 1, 2022 2:11:32 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana latest news, Haryana news updates, deprived classes in Haryana, Indian ExpressHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (file)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) for the welfare of deprived classes in the state. “These schemes have directly benefited the needy people across the state. Apart from this, these flagship schemes and programmes have been receiving overwhelming response from all corners across the country.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The Chief Minister was addressing a convocation ceremony of the sixth batch of Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Programme here today. On the successful completion of the one-year experiential learning programme, Manohar Lal Khattar also awarded Certificate of Completion to the associates and shared his life experiences.

The Chief Minister also released CMGGA’s annual magazine “Durbeen”. Besides this, a booklet based on CMGGA’s research work “An Out Look for Change ” and a booklet named “Strengthening Welfare Delivery in Haryana ” based on the welfare schemes framed by CMGGA were also released on this occasion.

More from Chandigarh

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Project Director, CMGGA and Director General Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal was also present.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement