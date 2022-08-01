Khattar lauds CMGGA efforts for running welfare schemes

August 1, 2022 2:11:32 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) for the welfare of deprived classes in the state. “These schemes have directly benefited the needy people across the state. Apart from this, these flagship schemes and programmes have been receiving overwhelming response from all corners across the country.”
The Chief Minister was addressing a convocation ceremony of the sixth batch of Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Programme here today. On the successful completion of the one-year experiential learning programme, Manohar Lal Khattar also awarded Certificate of Completion to the associates and shared his life experiences.
The Chief Minister also released CMGGA’s annual magazine “Durbeen”. Besides this, a booklet based on CMGGA’s research work “An Out Look for Change ” and a booklet named “Strengthening Welfare Delivery in Haryana ” based on the welfare schemes framed by CMGGA were also released on this occasion.
On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Project Director, CMGGA and Director General Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal was also present.
