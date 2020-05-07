Khattar refuses to accept woman IAS officer’s resignation, urges Centre for her cadre change

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar took to Twitter to inform that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in pic) has refused to accept Nagar’s resignation. (File) Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar took to Twitter to inform that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in pic) has refused to accept Nagar’s resignation. (File)

The Haryana government Thursday refused to accept the resignation of 2014-batch woman IAS officer who had resigned three days ago citing “personal safety on government duty” as the reason.

Haryana cadre Rani Nagar had announced her resignation in a post on her Facebook page on May 4 and had immediately left Chandigarh for her hometown Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar took to Twitter to inform that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has refused to accept Nagar’s resignation.

“I am sharing a news of happiness… Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has declined the resignation of Haryana cadre IAS officer Rani Nagar. .. showing generosity, he (Khattar) has recommended to the central government to change her cadre to her home state (Uttar Pradesh) from Haryana,” Gurjar said a in tweet.

“We had assured earlier too that there will be no harm to the interests of Rani Nagar as the Haryana government is sensitive towards the interests of daughters. My blessings are always with daughter Rani Nagar,” Gurjar added.

Nagar had sent copies of the resignation letter to the President, Prime Minister, Haryana governor and the chief minister through e-mail. “She may be now asked to join her duties. She had gone to her native place after submitting her resignation. This period may be converted into leave,” said a senior Haryana officer.

Nagar’s resignation had become a political hot potato with the opposition parties questioning if she was being victimised.

“In the way the woman officer was compelled to resign, it raises many questions,” former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had termed her resignation as a “shocking” incident and asked the CM if this was “not a no confidence in your government…and not a living proof of your failure?”. The BSP chief, Mayawati, too had demanded high level probe into the “complaints of the officer’s victimisation”.

In a letter addressed to Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Nagar had said that the “reason for submitting this resignation is the personal safety on government duty”.

Nagar (38), who was posted as additional director of Haryana social justice and empowerment department apart from the additional charge of director of archives department, had requested Arora to forward her resignation letter to a competent authority in the Union government.

Nagar had earlier hit the headlines when in a recent Facebook post she announced that she will resign after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted. Earlier, in June 2018, she had accused an additional chief secretary-level bureaucrat of harassing her, a charge denied by the officer. Few days back, she along with her sister posted a video on the Facebook in which Nagar had stated that she had lodged a complaint against the IAS officer and police officers in Chandigarh court.

Prior to that, in December 2017, when she was posted as the sub divisional magistrate of Dabwali in Sirsa district, police had lodged a case of tresspass against an unidentified person on her complaint.

