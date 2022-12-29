Haryana CM Khattar slams LoP, says his statements wrong

On the last day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s winter session that concluded this evening, chief minister slammed the Opposition “for making wrong statements” and responding to various issues raised by the opposition as well as ruling party’s MLAs during the three day session.

In his reply given in the House, Khattar began taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda accusing the latter of “making a wrong statement about the state government having high debt”.

“Statement of the Leader of Opposition was beyond facts. Citing the 2021-22 report of the CAG, the Leader of Opposition said that the state has a debt of more than Rs 4,15,000 crore; while in reality the amount of debt on Haryana in 2021-22 has been shown at Rs 2,39,000 crore in the CAG report. A debt of Rs 2, 27,697 crores is recorded in the account books of the Haryana government. If the difference of this amount is also taken out, then only a difference of Rs 12,000 crore is visible; but the state does not have a debt of Rs 4,15,000 crore in any respect. The state’s debt position should always be disclosed correctly and the facts placed before the House should be correct. Haryana’s economic condition is better than other states.

During the Covid period, the central government has fixed the loan limit to 4 percent, while the Haryana government has managed to maintain this limit up to 2.99 percent. As per the norms of the central government during the Covid period, we could have taken Rs 40,661 crore, while we took a loan of Rs 30,000 crore. While a loan of Rs 40,870 crore could have been taken during 2021-22, we have taken only Rs 30,500 crore”, Khattar said. He also holds the portfolio of Finance department.

Responding to the issue raised by Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jaravata regarding a pending acquisition amount to be paid to the farmers for acquisition of about 1810 acres of land in Manesar, Khattar said, “No Litigation Policy-2022 has been formulated in view of the delay in land acquisition due to dissatisfaction over the acquisition of about 1810 acres of land for the development of Industrial Model Township in Kasan, Kukrola and Sehrawan villages of Manesar tehsil.

Also Read | Opposition finds a stick to beat Khattar govt with: anomalies in flagship property ID scheme

Special acquisition proceedings have been adopted to ensure the proper rehabilitation of displaced landowners. Objective of this policy is to ensure rapid development with the voluntary participation of landowners. For this, the landowners who choose not to challenge the acquisition of their land and accept the approved amount of compensation will be adequately compensated.