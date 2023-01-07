Ahead of polls, Khattar govt plans to offer 50k jobs in ’23

Ahead of the poll year of 2024, the Manohar Lal Khattar-government in Haryana has announced that it would recruit 50,000 persons for class III and IV posts in 2023. Apart from parliamentary polls, the Haryana Assembly polls are also due in 2024.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Gurgaon Friday that the recruitment process for as many as 35,000 posts of class III and another 15 posts for class IV will be initiated.

Class IV jobs include peon, chowkidar and cook for different government departments while class III posts include police constable, clerks, accountant, driver, excise and taxation department inspector, patwari and gram sachiv.

The recruitment for government jobs always remains a big political issue in Haryana. The Khattar government has been claiming transparency in the recruitment for the public sector. In neighbouring Punjab too, the AAP government has claimed that it provided a record 25,000 government jobs during its nine-month rule.

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar Friday again went on an inauguration spree and dedicated as many as 167 public welfare projects costing more than Rs. 1882 crore related to education, health, water, power and strengthening road connectivity to people of the state.

Monahar Lal Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of finance ministry, said: “As finance minister, we have done budget allocation very carefully. I can proudly say that today 34.5 percent of our budget is being spent on infrastructure in the form of capital expenditure.”

He said that every department has a fixed budget. ”However, sometimes at the end of the financial year, the budget of some departments is left and we have taken a new initiative to ensure that there is no shortage of budget for development works. For this, a Medium Term Expenditure Framework Reserve Fund has been created.”

Advertisement

Similarly, the CM further said, Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portals have been started to speed up development works in villages and cities as well, on which citizens can raise their demands related to development works in their area on the portal.

Khattar said that newly elected public representatives can also put forth the development demand as raised by the citizens to the government on a priority basis. “Panchayat elections were held recently and new representatives have been elected. Now the Sarpanch will be able to get the work done at his level based on quotations up to Rs. 2 lakhs.”

In Haryana, there is a demand of 32 MAF (million acre-feet) water while only 16 MAF water is available.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that Haryana is battling a water crisis. “Many blocks have also come into the dark zone. 1100 BCM (billion cubic metres) of water is available in the country while the consumption is 800 BCM. Talking about Haryana, there is a demand of 32 MAF (million acre-feet) water in Haryana while 16 MAF water is available. Due to this, a large part of agricultural land remains deprived of irrigation due to water scarcity,” informed Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said that 40 percent of the agricultural land is irrigated through canal irrigation systems, 30 percent is irrigated through tubewells, and the remaining 30 percent is dependent on rainwater. “For this, there is a need to promote micro irrigation. Along with this, water will also have to be reused through wastewater management. He said that there are 207 STP (sewage treatment plant) projects in the state, after completion of which 4 lakh acres of land will be irrigated.

The Chief Minister thanked the farmers “who have opted for crop diversification under the ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ scheme and reduced paddy sowing in more than 1 lakh acres of land”.