Manohar Lal Khattar gives nod for compulsory retirement of IPS officer Kalsan

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the compulsory retirement of controversial IPS officer, Hemant Kalsan, who allegedly misbehaved and threatened a staff nurse at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital on Saturday night.

A review committee, headed by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, had recommended Kalsan’s premature retirement a few days before the latest incident of Panchkula, as the officer already was under the radar with two separate FIRs already registered against him.

“When the file was put before the Chief Minister for approval on May 10, the expression of compulsory retirement was used on it. The CM has approved the proposal,” an official told The Indian Express Wednesday. With the latest move, it appears that the government wants to send a clear message that it will not refrain from taking action against officers who face serious allegations. The matter will now be sent to the Central government, which will take a final call on the officer’s retirement.

On his part, Kalsan (57), has claimed that the provisions of premature retirement can’t be applied in his case because he was not facing any charge of corruption, sedition or doubtful integrity. According to Kalsan, he is scheduled to retire on March 31, 2025, at the age of 60 years, being a part of All India Services.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (home) Rajeev Arora, DGP PK Agrawal and Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan are members of the Chief Secretary-led review committee that had recommended premature retirement of Kalsan.

According to an official, the panel proposed that Kalsan may not be allowed to continue in the service. The official had earlier stated, “At the ages of 50 and 55, a review is conducted about the conduct of an officer, usefulness for the government and also to see whether the officer has been rendered deadwood. In such cases, the committee refuses to grant extension to the officer.

In the latest case, on the complaint of staff nurse, Kalsan has been booked under sections 186, 294, 353, 354, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.