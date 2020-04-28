Khattar ‘freezes’ recruitments for a year, Oppn says ‘Tughlaqi farman’

“Due to coronavirus, a big financial crisis has emerged. Thus, the state government is cutting down on various expenditures. Amid these measures, the decisions to stop fresh recruitment and not to pay LTC for one year, have been taken”, Khattar said. “Due to coronavirus, a big financial crisis has emerged. Thus, the state government is cutting down on various expenditures. Amid these measures, the decisions to stop fresh recruitment and not to pay LTC for one year, have been taken”, Khattar said.

Amid ongoing financial crunch, Haryana government has put a ban on any fresh recruitment for a period of one year. Besides, the government employees will also not be given the facility of LTC during this period.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced this Monday citing that the government was cutting down on expenditure due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to coronavirus, a big financial crisis has emerged. Thus, the state government is cutting down on various expenditures. Amid these measures, the decisions to stop fresh recruitment and not to pay LTC for one year, have been taken”, Khattar said.

The chief minister added that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the COVID-19 situation and is constantly making efforts to improve economic activities across the state.

Khattar added that while the lockdown restrictions will carry on in the containment zones, red zones and hotspots, the relaxations will continue in the green zones.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the decision.

“A ‘Tughlaqi farman’ (diktat) has been issued by Chief Minister that Haryana youth will not get jobs for one year. Haryana’s youth are educated, they have the ability, where will they go for one year if government freezes recruitment. Banning recruitment shows insensitive attitude of the government. Unemployment is already on an all time high. As such, the BJP government in Haryana in last five years has only offered lollipop in the names of jobs to the youth”, Surjewala said.

In a statement, Surjewala raised a few questions for the chief minister: “Where will the state’s youth go? How will people ensure a bright future and a good living for their children? If you can not ensure jobs to the youth, then why are you occupying positions in the government? Can you understand the difficulties of a father and a mother whose capable and literate son/daughter will be forced to sit at home without a job? Can you understand the troubles of an unemployed youth?”

New department notified

Haryana government Monday issued a notification and created a new department — Citizen Resources Information Department (Nagrik Sansadhan Suchna Vibhag).

“Functions of this department will be to prepare a Parivar Pehchan Patra and also for the development of Citizen Resource’s inventory as a common database with the use of informatics and information infrastructure. This department will also look after the promotion and development of common database across departments, common networks and informatics including geo-informatics for delivery of government to citizen services. It will also look after e-governance for government-citizen engagement for implementation of schemes and delivery of services”, a spokesperson said.

The department will also seek to establish linked database connecting individual, family and property data for utilization by other government departments and agencies.

