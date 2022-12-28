His ministers facing the heat on flagship schemes, Khattar comes to their rescue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday had to twice come to the defense of his ministers as the Opposition members launched a scathing attack on his government’s two flagship schemes — Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and property identity card.

Post lunch, two calling attention notices moved by opposition MLAs were taken up by the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta for discussion. Congress members Kiran Choudhry and Bharat Bhushan Batra took on the treasury benches over Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and discrepancies in collection of data for issuing property ID, respectively.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda backed both his MLAs and demanded a rollback of both the schemes. While the ministers concerned, including Dr Kamal Gupta (Urban Local Bodies) and Mool Chand Sharma (Skill development and Industrial Training), did defend the respective schemes, Khattar — armed with facts and figures — had to intervene.

As Congress leaders accused the government of promoting a contractual system of recruitment through the Nigam, Khattar said a commission will be set up in the state to rationalise the number of posts in government departments in accordance with the requirement.

“Thus, putting an end to it, the Nigam was set up to save all such employees from exploitation,” he said. “Through the Nigam, initially, temporary employment is offered for a period of one year on contract basis. These youth will have to leave the job if any other person is recruited on a regular basis through Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission. However, these youth can also apply for regular recruitment,” he added.

The chief minister claimed that through the HKRN, manpower is being made available to government departments and corporations in a transparent manner. If any private company or agency needs to strengthen its manpower, it too can put forward its demand to the HKRN, he said, adding that the government has come up with such a system where it is also being ensured that youngsters get the EPF and ESI benefits.

Challenging Hooda and all other MLAs, he said no relative of any legislator was recruited through the HKRN, adding that nepotism has no place in the recruitments through this process. “We have done the work of providing jobs to the poor and needy families in a transparent manner, so that they can earn their living,” Khattar said.

He said the Opposition repeatedly comes up with baseless statements, such as they will end the PPP system, the merit-based recruitment system and withdraw all the IT reforms implemented by the government when they come to power. “I want to clarify that the more you curse our IT reforms, the more we will bring them to give transparent governance,” Khattar said.

He alleged that launching a portal for every public-centric scheme or service is troubling the Opposition because it has ended their age-old middleman-and-broker system.

Khattar added, “It may be possible to provide only 20,000 government jobs in a year. We have given one lakh jobs in the last eight years and now efforts will be made to recruit 50,000 more employees in the coming time”.

On Oppositions allegations that the government was closing down schools, Khattar said of the state’s population, nine per cent falls in the 0-10 years age group, 12 per cent in the 10-20 age group, 18 per cent in the 20-30 age group and 57 per cent in the 20-60 age group.

These figures indicate that the number of schoolgoing children will be less in the coming years and hence, the system needs to be changed, he said.

“Even today 40,000 to 50,000 posts are being shown vacant out of the total sanctioned posts of JBT. Whereas, after JBT recruitment, the number of teachers is surplus. We reduced teacher-student ratio from 1:30 to 1:25 to accommodate the surplus teachers. In some places, there are two PRTs in primary schools having a student strengthen of 5 to 10 students only.

In this way, we have also closed 145 schools, where the number of students was less than 20. We have accommodated the students of such schools in nearby schools. Instead of giving jobs to teachers, the aim should be to provide education to every child,” Khattar said rebutting opposition’s claims of government not arbitrarily closing down the schools. Khattar said whenever his government brings any radical change in the system, it greatly troubles the Opposition.