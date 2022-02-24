Manohar Lal Khattar extends support to Indians stranded in Ukraine

With the situation quickly escalating between Russia and Ukraine, and the Russian President confirming a military operation on the latter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday asked Indians stranded in Ukraine to seek support to return to India.

According to rough estimates, around 18,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine and around 2,000 of them, mostly students, are from Haryana.

In a statement, Khattar said, “In view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, I would urge all citizens of Indian nationality currently stranded in Ukraine to come forward and seek support and assistance to ensure safe mobility back to their country. This is a crucial time and the government of Haryana will extend all possible support to citizens of Indian nationalities in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in repatriating them back to India. I would also request my fellow Haryanvis to remain calm and refrain from panic and anxiety and coordinate with the authorities concerned to return to their country.”

To monitor and control the situation, the Centre has already established a Special Control Room under the MEA and has deputed senior officials under the guidance of Dr Adarsh Swaika, Joint Secretary (Eurasia and CNV&I).

The contact details of the control room in Delhi are — +91-11-23012113; +91-11-23014104; +91-11-23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in



The contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine are: Phone: +3800997300428; +380997300483; email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

A similar control room has been set up in Haryana through the Foreign Cooperation Department. The contact details of the helpline number for people of Indian nationality is +91-9212314595 (WhatsApp only) while the email address for queries and grievances is: contactusatfcd@gmail.com