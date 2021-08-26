Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar directs officials to open ESI dispensary in Jhajjar’s Jharli

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the opening of an ESI dispensary at Jhajjar’s Jharli to provide health benefits to the employees and to give the benefit of ex-gratia to the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) employees.

Khattar issued the directions while presiding over a meeting organized with the office bearers of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Haryana, on the demand of the trade unions on Thursday.

“Apart from the National Power Plant in Jharli area, there are industries of many companies in which workers of the unorganized sector work. Therefore, it is imperative to open an ESI dispensary in this area. A fund has been set up to ensure monthly salary disbursal to rural tubewell operators on the lines of sanitation workers and rural watchmen. This will ensure that they get their salaries on time. A separate fund will be released for rural development. The term appointee employees engaged on contract in the Public Health Department should be designated as per their posts”, Khattar said.

He also directed officers to give an opportunity of final hearing to the employee in case of accidents involving the contractual employees in the Electricity Board.

“In the matter of changes in the labour laws in Haryana, before changing the labour laws, suggestions should be taken from the representatives and employees of the trade unions and industrial units so that the laws made for the workers are labour friendly. Changes are being made in the DC rate of the state. The minimum basic DC rate for the entire state will be fixed. Apart from this, keeping in mind the cost of living in NCR and other districts, new DC rates will be fixed by making slabs. The DC rate will continue to increase according to the inflation rate. If anyone wants to get the PACS license like the Arhtiyas, then the Marketing Board will give permission to them”, Khattar said.