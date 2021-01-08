Khattar meets Shah, says ‘mutual dialogue’ will help resolve farm deadlock

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He said that now when various issues are being discussed together, the possibilities of resolving the matter pertaining to the said Acts is now stronger, which is why the plan for the forthcoming meeting has also been fixed. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and later said that there was hope that a solution will be reached through mutual dialogue.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with media persons after meeting Shah late evening in New Delhi on Friday. He said that now when various issues are being discussed together, the possibilities of resolving the matter pertaining to the said Acts is now stronger, which is why the plan for the forthcoming meeting has also been fixed.

Khattar said that apart from the three farm Acts, there were many other topics on which discussions were also going on.

Responding to a question regarding the demands of farmers’ organisations for repealing of the said Acts, Chief Minister said that if this had been the case then the negotiations would have already ended.