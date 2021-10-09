Delhi borders will soon be opened, Khattar says after meeting Amit Shah

Soon after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Delhi’s borders that are currently blocked by farmers protesting against the three farm laws will soon be reopened.

Although this is not the first time when Khattar made such a statement, it assumes significance this time due to an ongoing case pertaining to the blocked highway in the Supreme Court.

Talking to mediapersons, Khattar said he briefed Shah on various issues, including the spots where the farmers are protesting. “I apprised the Union Home Minister about ongoing farmers agitation at the Singhu and Tikri borders. I hope Delhi’s borders are soon reopened,” Khattar told the media.

When asked if the government has prepared any road map to reopen Delhi’s borders, Khattar did not comment on that.

Last month, a team of Haryana government led by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora had invited farmer union leaders to hold discussions on reopening Delhi’s borders. The meeting was held in Murthal. However, the union leaders did not come for the meeting and the government panel returned empty hands.

Earlier in the day, representatives of various villages also met Khattar at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to reopen the borders. The villagers also apprised the Chief Minister about the difficulties that they are facing due to the closure of the borders.