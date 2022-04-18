Mann’s Delhi visit postponed, new date to be decided in next few days

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday postponed his visit to Delhi schools and mohalla clinics scheduled for Monday.

Mann had earlier planned to visit Delhi along with officials of Punjab, including Health and Education Secretary to study the Delhi model of schools and mohalla clinics set up by the AAP government in Delhi to replicate those in Punjab. The visit was, however, postponed.

Sources said that both the health and education departments had got new secretaries after the government carried out a major reshuffle on Saturday. The new health secretary Ajoy Sharma and new education secretary Alok Shekhar would be taking over offices formally on Monday.

They would require some time to understand both the departments. Sources said that the fresh date for the visit will be decided in two-three days. Also, the violence in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti too had a shadow on the visit, some sources said.

Earlier, when officials of department of power had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the capital last week, it had sparked off a row in Punjab. While Mann was not a part of the meeting, he met Kejriwal later and the opposition parties had objected to it.

While commenting on the issue, Mann had said that he would take his officers to any state for guidance. He had said that Delhi model was a successful model and he would replicate it in Punjab.