Mann’s cousin Gian Singh joins BJP, says AAP has drifted from its policies

Gian Singh Mann, the cousin of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Monday joined the BJP and targeted the AAP government over corruption, which he alleged has “doubled” and other issues, including the menace of drugs and unemployment.

Lashing out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit, Gian Singh said that the AAP has “drifted away” from its policies and also alleged that the leaders from Delhi were calling the shots in Punjab.

Gian Singh, who hails from Satoj village in Sangrur district, is the son of the younger brother of the CM’s father. His mother and that of his cousin are sisters.

He joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar, who welcomed him into the party at the Punjab BJP headquarters here. Besides Gyan Singh, industrialist Vijender Singh and Gajender Singh from Barnala also joined the BJP, Monday.

“We welcome Gian Singh Mann to the BJP,” Saini announced to the media.

The Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. Previously, Gian Singh had been an active supporter of the AAP and campaigned for the party during the 2022 assembly elections. However, he later became a vocal critic of the Mann government, specifically criticising the land pooling policy last year.

Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Gian Singh said he had initially joined the AAP in 2014 because he was impressed by Arvind Kejriwal’s vision. “I had joined People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) along with my cousin Bhagwant Mann in 2012 and later went to AAP after getting inspired by the ideology of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. I am proud that my cousin became MP twice and later MLA and then the CM of Punjab. However, I want to say that ever since AAP came to power in 2022, AAP became ‘khas aadmi party’. The party continuously ignored volunteers who have been working for them since the beginning.”

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When asked if he discussed the move with the CM, he said, “Joining the BJP is purely a personal choice and I need not discuss it with anyone before joining the party. The Punjab government is now running through the AAP leaders who lost in Delhi. They are now sitting in various offices of the Punjab government. Law and order is at a toss, gangsterism is on the rise and I feel BJP is the only answer to control this lawlessness.”

Targeting the CM, Jakhar said, “Now Mann will have to answer as he often takes personal swipes at BJP leader Fateh Jung Bajwa and his elder brother and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa for living in one house and supporting two parties.” Jakhar said.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X, “The CM should now tell Punjabis which ‘flight of stairs’ his own ‘Chachi and Maasi da Munda’ took to join the BJP.”

Saini launched a sharp attack on both the Punjab government and AAP leadership and said, “The ED’s job is to check corruption and files on Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are getting ready too. They need to tell whose money it was that was raining from the multi-storey tower. Have people seen anything like this before.” Saini said.

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Accusing the Punjab government of encouraging illegal mining, Saini said, “Mann in Punjab announced Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers affected with floods while Kejriwal in Gujarat said that flood-affected farmers in Punjab were given Rs 50,000 per acre compensation. Both need to tell the actual amount given.”

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also wrote on X, “When even your own family members start leaving, understand that something is seriously wrong!”