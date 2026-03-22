Mann’s comeback meets crisis, scenic retreat shelved, and a narrative that briefly lost its voice

In Punjab’s political corridors, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann appears to have returned with renewed vigour and perhaps a point to underline. His recent hospitalisation had triggered predictable political theatre, complete with demands for medical bulletins and barbed remarks about governance from the ICU. Now, barely out of a naturecure institute in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister seems determined to replace speculation with visibility.

The schedule tells its own story. A relentless round of public engagements, inaugurations, review meetings and press interactions has taken him from border districts to the Malwa belt. The subtext is clear, business as usual, only more so. Adding a personal footnote to the official narrative, his wife Gurpreet Kaur has vouched for his fitness routine, complete with an evening volleyball ritual. In political terms, it is less about the sport and more about the optics, the message being served is one of stamina.