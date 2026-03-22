Mann’s comeback meets crisis, scenic retreat shelved, and a narrative that briefly lost its voice

In Punjab’s political corridors, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann appears to have returned with renewed vigour and perhaps a point to underline. His recent hospitalisation had triggered predictable political theatre, complete with demands for medical bulletins and barbed remarks about governance from the ICU. Now, barely out of a naturecure institute in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister seems determined to replace speculation with visibility.
The schedule tells its own story. A relentless round of public engagements, inaugurations, review meetings and press interactions has taken him from border districts to the Malwa belt. The subtext is clear, business as usual, only more so. Adding a personal footnote to the official narrative, his wife Gurpreet Kaur has vouched for his fitness routine, complete with an evening volleyball ritual. In political terms, it is less about the sport and more about the optics, the message being served is one of stamina.
Prudence weighs on privilege
The plan had all the ingredients of a picturesque committee meeting. Letters had been sent, bookings confirmed, and a hilltop resort in Parwanoo was ready to host the Vidhan Sabha Privileges Committee. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel, chaired by Kulwant Singh Pandori, was scheduled to convene on March 18, with local administration fully informed.
And then came a pause that spoke louder than the plan. The meeting was quietly postponed and the scenic venue politely set aside. Sources suggest a late realisation that mountain views can sometimes come with political costs. With memories of past governments facing criticism for similar indulgences, discretion edged out destination. In a system where “privilege” is both a committee and a sensitive word, restraint may well be the most defensible luxury.
Randhawa tragedy, swift action, watchful reactions
The tragic suicide of Gagandeep Randhawa has cast a long shadow across Punjab’s political landscape. The video message attributed to him, naming Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, triggered immediate administrative response, with the Chief Minister seeking Bhullar’s resignation.
Beyond the formal action, the political choreography unfolded with familiar precision. Expressions of concern arrived promptly from across the aisle. Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar and Bikram Singh Majithia were all visible and vocal. Noticeably more measured was the response from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose later statement did not go unnoticed in circles where timing often speaks as loudly as words.
When tragedy mutes a slogan
For a party that has carefully cultivated the phrase “kattar imaandaar” into a political signature, the timing proved awkward. The Aam Aadmi Party had been amplifying its message through screenings of Dhruv Rathee’s take on the Delhi excise case, reinforcing a narrative of vindication around Arvind Kejriwal. Billboards, videos and village-level outreach had been working in tandem to keep the slogan front and centre.
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Then came a disruption no communication strategy could quite anticipate. The Randhawa tragedy shifted the spotlight from messaging to management. Allegations, responses and counter-responses began to compete with carefully curated claims of integrity.
The contrast was stark. One part of the system continued to assert transparency, while another was compelled to address uncomfortable questions. For now, the slogan has not disappeared. It has simply lowered its volume, waiting for a less complicated moment to return to full pitch.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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