Mann woos investors in Germany, asks them to invest in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday — his first day in the country — held several meetings in Germany to promote Punjab as a preferred investment destination and to draw global investments into the state.

The Chief Minister was invited by CEO Messe Munchen GmBH Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, to attend DRINKTEC 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for food industry.

During his one-on-one interactions with industrialists at the event, he extended a warm invitation to the businessmen to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit — scheduled for February 23-24, 2023.

During the event, Mann held deliberations with representatives of key companies like Zepplin, Buehler, Pro Minent, Donaldson, Igus, Cipriani Harrison Valves, Pentair and others about various technology solutions pertinent for Punjab’s industry, like oil seed processing machinery, industrial air filtration systems, purification technology, measurement of chemicals in water, tossing equipment for chemicals, conversion of biomass to energy, industrial water treatment, among others, a government statement said.

During his parleys, the Chief Minister showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and asked the companies to invest in the state. He said that Punjab has long been known as the food bowl of India and the food processing sector has significantly contributed to the progress of the state.

Describing Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business, the Chief Minister said that companies will be immensely benefitted by investing in the state. He said that the communal harmony, peace and amity were mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state. He urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

The Chief Minister said that the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for industrial development in the state. He pointed out that earlier single window service was merely a sham devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralized the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state.

However, the CM added that his government has ensured that the single window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, the Chief Minister said that the state government was always open to new ideas and innovations to boost industrial growth in Punjab. He said that this visit will give a major boost to the process of industrialization in the state.

Meanwhile, giving an affirmative response to the Chief Minister’s invitation, representatives of leading companies assured him of massive investments in the state, the government statement claimed.