Mann wants LAD fund for legislators: Rs 10 crore per year on lines of Delhi

After having announced 25,000 jobs in the government sector for youth in Punjab, the AAP dispensation is planning to empower the legislators by introducing the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Scheme on the lines of the Delhi government.

Under the MLALAD scheme, a legislator in Delhi is entitled to Rs 10 crore in a financial year to carry out development work in his or her area. Comparatively, the Members of Parliament (MPs) get Rs 5 crore annually under the MPLAD scheme.

Punjab is facing a severe fund crunch, but, it was learnt that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set aside Rs 10 crore annually for each MLA under the MLALAD scheme.

“Mann has been a strong votary of funds for MLAs also. Unlike the MPs, the legislators in Punjab do not have a fund of their own that they can use in their respective constituency. They have to keep looking at the chief minister for funds. Those in Opposition usually do not get much. If they get Rs 10 crore every year, then they can carry out development in their area,” said an aide of the CM.

He added that Mann had taken the cue from Delhi government. “The AAP government in National Capital has increased the fund from Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore. We will make it happen in Punjab also. Every MLA will be empowered. This will go a long way in helping the Assembly segments also.”

Several states have MLALAD scheme functioning in the country. There has been a demand of a similar scheme under which fund is set aside, by Punjab legislators also. But it has never been done.

“The CMs in Punjab never wanted the MLAs to be on their own. Depriving them of such fund was a way to keep them subservient. This would not happen anymore,” said a leader.

Earlier this month, the Himachal Pradesh government, while presenting the state Budget, announced to increase the MLALAD fund from the existing Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore. The state has registered a total increase of Rs 90 lakh in the MLALAD fund after the BJP government came to power in 2017.

The AAP has a brute majority in Punjab Vidhan Sabha having 92 MLAs in 117-member House.

Mann is also working on doing away with practice of pension for every term of the MLAs and is likley to go for one pension for one MLA. In Punjab, the MLAs get pensions for each term at the rate of Rs 75,000 per month. Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has already written to the government that he will not take any pension and it should be put to use for public works.