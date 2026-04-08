Mann unveils Rs 516-cr projects in Hoshiarpur, calls Cong, Akalis ‘termites that ruined’ Punjab

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Calling the Congress and the Akali Dal “termites”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday that they “ruined” Punjab during their reigns, while both parties never speak against each other, they “spit venom against me because I exposed them before people.”
Calling both parties hand in glove, Mann said they played the game of musical chairs to secure each other’s interests. “These are traitors who have never been loyal to the state and its people,” he said, unveiling a major development package worth Rs 516 crore for Hoshiarpur district, with emphasis on expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving regional connectivity.
The chief minister said, “For more than 70 long years in the post-independence era, the traditional parties mercilessly looted the state. Due to regressive and divisive policies of these parties, the state has lagged in the pace of development, due to which the people suffered.”
However, in the past four years, holistic development of the state has been ensured, and for the first time, the state government has fulfilled all the promises made to people in such a short span.
Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Mann accused previous governments of neglecting development and engaging in corruption, asserting his administration has worked to bridge long-standing gaps and put Punjab on a path of progress. “They are defaming me because of our development work.”
The chief minister emphasised that investments in healthcare and education remain central to the state’s development strategy, adding that improved infrastructure and public services are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for citizens across Punjab.
A key highlight of the announcement is the proposed Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, which will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 268 crore. The institute is expected to be completed within two years and will include a 300-bed hospital, eight operation theatres, and a 500-seat auditorium. The facility will also train around 100 MBBS students annually to boost medical education and healthcare services in the region.
In addition, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for a 30-bed Community Health Centre in the Sham Chaurasi constituency. The centre will be equipped with modern facilities, including an operation theatre, diagnostic lab, X-ray services, vaccination units and maternal care services. It is expected to benefit more than 40 surrounding villages. Besides this, seven additional health and wellness centres will also be developed in the constituency to further strengthen grassroots healthcare.
Alongside healthcare initiatives, Mann also announced infrastructure development projects, including the foundation stone for the Rs 99 crore Balachaur-Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road. The 105-km road will improve connectivity between Chandigarh and Pathankot, extending up to Jammu and Kashmir. The project is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jammu and facilitate easier access for pilgrims travelling to Anandpur Sahib, Mata Naina Devi, and Mata Jwala Ji.
Addressing a gathering during the event, the chief minister said these projects reflect the government’s commitment to delivering essential services closer to people’s homes and ensuring balanced regional development.
He added that development works worth Rs 385 crore have specifically been initiated in the Sham Chaurasi segment to accelerate local growth.
Mann also highlighted his government’s broader achievements in sectors such as education, healthcare, and power, while reiterating welfare initiatives, including free electricity for a majority of households, health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, and employment generation.
—With PTI
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