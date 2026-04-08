Mann unveils Rs 516-cr projects in Hoshiarpur, calls Cong, Akalis ‘termites that ruined’ Punjab

Mann accused previous governments of neglecting development and engaging in corruption, asserting his administration has worked to bridge long-standing gaps and put Punjab on a path of progress. (File Photo)

Calling the Congress and the Akali Dal “termites”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday that they “ruined” Punjab during their reigns, while both parties never speak against each other, they “spit venom against me because I exposed them before people.”

Calling both parties hand in glove, Mann said they played the game of musical chairs to secure each other’s interests. “These are traitors who have never been loyal to the state and its people,” he said, unveiling a major development package worth Rs 516 crore for Hoshiarpur district, with emphasis on expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving regional connectivity.

The chief minister said, “For more than 70 long years in the post-independence era, the traditional parties mercilessly looted the state. Due to regressive and divisive policies of these parties, the state has lagged in the pace of development, due to which the people suffered.”