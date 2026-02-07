Mann to visit Netherlands, Czech Republic today, Centre yet to grant political clearance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Netherlands and Czech Republic, scheduled for Saturday midnight, remains uncertain with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) yet to grant the political clearance.

Sources said that after Mann applied for the political clearance 10 days ago, the Centre had conveyed orally to the state government to prepare for the trip. “We applied for the Schengen visa. We got it. But the CM cannot fly until he gets clearance from the MEA. The file seeking clearance for Chief Minister’s travel abroad is sent to Prime Minister’s Office. The clearance is given by the PMO. The tickets have been blocked. He can travel only if the clearance is received. If the clearance is received later in the day on Saturday, then he may not be able to travel,” an official privy to the developments said.