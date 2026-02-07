Mann to visit Netherlands, Czech Republic today, Centre yet to grant political clearance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s proposed visit to the Netherlands and Czech Republic faces uncertainty, with the Ministry of External Affairs yet to grant political clearance.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
Feb 7, 2026
The CM was to lead a 25-member delegation to court investors ahead of Punjab’s March investors’ summit.Bhagwant Mann’s Europe visit scheduled from Saturday midnight is uncertain as MEA clearance is still awaited. (File Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Netherlands and Czech Republic, scheduled for Saturday midnight, remains uncertain with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) yet to grant the political clearance.

Sources said that after Mann applied for the political clearance 10 days ago, the Centre had conveyed orally to the state government to prepare for the trip. “We applied for the Schengen visa. We got it. But the CM cannot fly until he gets clearance from the MEA. The file seeking clearance for Chief Minister’s travel abroad is sent to Prime Minister’s Office. The clearance is given by the PMO. The tickets have been blocked. He can travel only if the clearance is received. If the clearance is received later in the day on Saturday, then he may not be able to travel,” an official privy to the developments said.

Mann had to lead a delegation of 25 to Europe for a week. “The Indian Embassy in Netherlands has already scheduled meetings with industry honchos for extending invite for investing in Punjab,” a source said. Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora is also scheduled to accompany the delegation. Earlier, in January, the MEA had denied political clearance to Mann to travel to UK and Israel. The CM has, however, not reacted to this denial of permission.

Political clearance is required from MEA for senior political leaders. Mann holds a diplomatic passport, being the CM of a state. The 25, including Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, and officials of industries and invest Punjab departments, were planning to go to UK and Israel in February to invite industry in these countries to invest in the state. The government is organising an investor’s summit in Punjab in March.

The political clearance was sought well before finalising the itinerary. “The itinerary is prepared only after the clearance. We have prepared the itinerary as we know we will get the clearance. The hotel booking and other requirements are completed.”

Mann had led the delegation to Japan and South Korea from December 1 to 8 and held several meetings with investors in both the countries and invited them for 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026. For the Japan and South Korea trip, the MEA had given political clearance.

