Mann seeks support of Canada to nab gangsters, suggests joint police ops

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday sought the support from the Canadian government for nabbing the gangsters operating from that country. The CM flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the former at his residence on Friday.

Mann expressed concern over the mushrooming up of gangs and gangsters in both the countries. A government statement after the meeting said that the CM told the High Commissioner that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing hard-earned peace of the state. He said that these gangsters create a law and order problem on the one hand and derail the progress of the state on the other.

Advocating a harsh punitive action against the gangsters, Mann said that they should be punished under severest of severe provisions of law so that it acts as a deterrent for others. The CM, while batting for joint police operation between Canada and Punjab, said that it is the only way which can free both these lands from gangsters. He apprised the High Commissioner that Punjab Police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order situation even in hostile situations, adding that if advanced police force like Canada cooperates with Punjab Police then these gangs can be weeded out easily.

He asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie-up between Punjab and Canada Police so that gangsters can be put behind bars. He said that this is the need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing serious threat to life, economy and society in both Canada and Punjab.