Mann returns to hospital after attending Moga rally

Mann was admitted to the hospital amid reports of Cabinet reshuffle and appointment of Deputy Chief Minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on Monday evening — after addressing the Moga rally — hours after he was discharged from the health facility.

Earlier in the day, Mann was discharged from the hospital and went to Moga to attend an anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. However, after addressing the gathering, he returned to the hospital.

Before he was discharged Monday morning, Mann posted on X, “A massive rally is being held today by the Aam Aadmi Party at Killi Chahlan village near Moga… See you there, friends.” The event was also attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state cabinet ministers.