Mann returns to hospital after attending Moga rally

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Mann was admitted to the hospital amid reports of Cabinet reshuffle and appointment of Deputy Chief Minister.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on Monday evening — after addressing the Moga rally — hours after he was discharged from the health facility.

Earlier in the day, Mann was discharged from the hospital and went to Moga to attend an anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. However, after addressing the gathering, he returned to the hospital.

Before he was discharged Monday morning, Mann posted on X, “A massive rally is being held today by the Aam Aadmi Party at Killi Chahlan village near Moga… See you there, friends.” The event was also attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state cabinet ministers.

On Sunday, Mann was flown to Mohali by a government chopper and admitted to the hospital. Sources said the chief minister experienced a spike in blood pressure while in Dhuri, prompting immediate medical intervention. The hospital, in a statement released Sunday evening, had said the CM underwent exhaustion but his condition was stable.

Mann was admitted to the hospital amid reports of Cabinet reshuffle and appointment of Deputy Chief Minister. While the AAP top leadership wanted to elevate Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Mann was learnt to be backing Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljeet Kaur. The party was considering elevating Industries, Local Bodies and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora also.

With PTI inputs

