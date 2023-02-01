Mann releases official govt diary with his picture on cover

A YEAR after he directed the officials not to put up his photographs in their offices and have Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar’s pictures instead, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday released the official diary for Punjab government for the year 2023 at his official residence this evening carrying his picture on the cover.

The diary also has pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambdekar. A spokesman of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the layout design of the diary has been conceptualized and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and it has been printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

