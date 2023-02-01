scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Mann releases official govt diary with his picture on cover

Bhagwant Mann released Punjab government's official diary for the year 2023 at his official residence this evening.

CM Mann releases the official diary. (Express Photo)
A YEAR after he directed the officials not to put up his photographs in their offices and have Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar’s pictures instead, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday released the official diary for Punjab government for the year 2023 at his official residence this evening carrying his picture on the cover.

The diary also has pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambdekar. A spokesman of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the layout design of the diary has been conceptualized and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and it has been printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

Prominent amongst others who were present on the occasion included Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad, Principal Secretary Information & Public Relations Department Rahul Bhandari, Director Information & Public Relations Department Sonali Giri and others.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 04:20 IST
