Mann questions SSP’s removal, move likely to trigger Punjab govt’s slugfest with Governor

The Chandigarh Police department Tuesday maintained absolute silence on the premature repatriation of 2009-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal to Punjab and handing over the charge of its SSP to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer even as the move once again pitted the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government at loggerheads with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Chahal, who joined as Chandigarh SSP in October 2020, was repatriated to Punjab — his parent cadre — Monday even though he still had 10 months remaining in his three-year tenure in the Union Territory. The order to repatriate Chahal was issued by Purohit, who is also the Punjab Governor. The charge (officiating) was then handed over to SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, a Haryana-cadre officer, who assumed office Tuesday and held meetings with officers over law and order.

Under the norms, the post of Chandigarh SSP (Law and Order) is reserved for a Punjab-cadre IPS officer while the SSP (Traffic) position is held by a Haryana-cadre officer.

A senior officer, privy to the developments leading to the Raj Bhavan issuing the order said Chahal was not kept in the loop.

“Prior to relieving of Chahal as SSP, many IPS officers had visited the Raj Bhawan to interact with the UT Administrator. On Monday evening, when the orders relieving Chahal was shared on social media, at least four senior officers, including an IPS and three IAS officers, reached the Raj Bhawan. Chahal was not aware about the decision till the evening. He was neither consulted, nor informed about the development, a standard practice followed in the matter of IPS and IAS officers,” said the officer requesting not to be named.

The order issued Monday read: “The Administrator… is pleased to relieve Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP, from the Chandigarh administration/police with immediate effect to enable him to join a new assignment with the government of Punjab.”

Both DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan and Chahal did not respond to repeated phone calls. During his tenure in Chandigarh, Chahal was given nine appreciation letters and one gold disc by DGP Ranjan for excellence.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mann shot off a letter to Purohit, expressing surprise over Chahal’s premature repatriation and handing over the charge to a Haryana-cadre officer.

“As you are aware, the post of SSP, Union Territory, Chandigarh, has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab-cadre IPS officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, by a Haryana-cadre IAS officer. However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and the charge of this post has been given to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer.

“This is going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh,” Mann said in his letter.

The development comes after a recent squabble between the Raj Bhavan and the government in Punjab over holding a special session of the Assembly and appointment of PAU V-C .