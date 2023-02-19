scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Mann prays for peace, progress of state on Maha Shivratri

The CM, who visited the temples on Saturday afternoon, also extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the festival of Maha Shivratri.

The CM also sought blessings for strength being bestowed on him for serving the people of state with all humility and dedication. (Express Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday paid obeisance at Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir and Sri Maha Lakshmi Mandir, praying for peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

He said that Maha Shivratri inspires people to strive towards the pursuit of truth that leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomised by Lord Shiva.

He added that the festival lays stress on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony — all of which are known to be the cornerstones of the great Indian civilization.

The CM also sought blessings for strength being bestowed on him for serving the people of state with all humility and dedication.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 05:21 IST
