Mann flags pending share of taxes and RDF, Khattar raises water issue

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday flagged the case of immediate release of pending share of taxes and rural development fund (RDF) before Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country. The CM was speaking at a workshop for “effective management of paddy straw”.

The CM, while addressing the workshop, underscored the need for financial sustainability of the states to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country. The states must be empowered to play a bigger and effective role in the development of the country. For this, the Union government must release the pending share of taxes and RDF.

Mann sought the intervention of Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to raise the issue at the appropriate forum. Describing paddy straw as an asset, he underlined the need for developing a sustainable mechanism for the management of the paddy straw burning menace. It is a long-pending issue of the entire northern region but the farmers lack any viable mechanism to manage crop residue.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar raised the shortage of drinking water in his state and said that both Punjab and Haryana must resolve the issue at the earliest.

While speaking, the Haryana CM said that water is a national asset and Haryana is facing drinking water issues.

“We should resolve this issue at the earliest. I have no hesitation to say this that like paddy straw management, water issue is also important,” Khattar said.

Mann had left the venue before Khattar’s turn of speaking at the event.

Advertisement

Union Minister Yadav said that the paddy straw management is a collective responsibility of states and the Union government and they had taken steps to resolve the issue.

He said that he was happy to know that there was 30 per cent decrease in paddy straw burning in Punjab last year while Haryana had recorded a reduction of 48 per cent than the previous year.

Yadav said that due the efforts of the government, 6,800 tonnes of straw was used in thermal power stations and their aim is to increase the use of the straw up to 1 lakh tonne annually.

Advertisement

He said that every year around 29 lakh paddy straw is generated, out of which around 7 lakh tonne is of basmati. The minister said that Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is also ready to give the subsidy to farmers along with the state governments.

Earlier, Mann said that farmers don’t want to burn the stubble but they have no other way out. The families of farmers have to face the brunt of this menace. The Union government and state governments have to join hands by preparing a joint action plan to combat this menace by ensuring procurement of stubble.

Citing an example of Verbio Company, Mann said that this company took the initiative to manage the stubble in 47,000 acres, adding that such companies should be encouraged.

The CM said that to combat the problem of paddy menace, the state government has already taken major responsibility of assured remuneration of all crops to motivate diversification. He reiterated that lodging FIRs against the farmers is not the solution to tackle this problem as it involves social stigma. He said that dependence of farmers on farming is the main cause of farmers’ suicide.

He said that the farmers need to be encouraged to adopt allied farming activities to supplement their income.

Advertisement

Speaking about the first-of-its-kind initiative Kisan Milni, he said that the farmers know the solution of every problem facing the entire farming community. Mann said that for this, the state government has for the first time roped in the farmers to find solutions for the vex problems faced by them.

The CM underlined the need for adopting the varieties of paddy that take minimum time to ripe. He said that sugarcane is a vital substitute of the paddy but farmers have to face the difficulties of selling it. However, he said that the state government has already set its wheels in motion to promote cultivation of sugarcane in a big way.

Advertisement

He said that the state government has taken path-breaking initiatives to ensure the well-being of sugarcane cultivators. The Sugarfed has already cleared all the pending arrears of the farmers. The state government has procured sugarcane on SAP of Rs 380 per quintal.

Showcasing Punjab as a land of opportunities, Mann said that the state government is roping in several companies to invest in the state.

Advertisement

Punjab Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer welcomed the guests to the conference. He also highlighted the various initiatives taken by his department to weed out the menace of stubble burning such as in-situ management and ex-situ management. Hayer said that the state government is motivating the farmers to shun the practice and is even felicitating them.