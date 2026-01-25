Claps galore for CM Mann, Channi churn and flying chargesheets

Chandigarh | Updated: January 25, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann draws thunderous applause at an AAP event in Punjab, underscoring his rising popularity as attention shifts from the party’s central leadership. (Express Archive)
During the rollout of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s universal healthcare scheme in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was unmistakably the star. As he rose to speak, the crowd erupted into sustained applause that refused to die down. The contrast was stark. While AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal received dutiful slogans when he announced the scheme, the enthusiasm was measured, almost restrained. Mann, by comparison, was met with thunderous cheers. Clearly overwhelmed, he smiled and said, “This love does not let us rest. Even if I thank you with every breath, it will not be enough.”
Throughout his address, he repeatedly engaged the audience, posing questions apparently to underscore his rapport with the crowd. The answers came swiftly and certainly flatteringly.
The moment was telling. Not long ago, Kejriwal was seen as Punjab’s harbinger of change, closely watched, keenly heard, and capable of pulling massive crowds. That aura has faded. The shift spoke volumes about how perceptions have changed, and how Delhi’s “interference” increasingly weighs on AAP’s prospects in Punjab.
A solo BJP pitch that rattled party
When a video from a closed-door meeting of former Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was leaked recently, it stirred fresh political unease. In the clip, Channi was heard arguing that the Congress must ensure equal representation for Scheduled Castes within the party. The remarks triggered an unexpected reaction in Punjab’s political circles.
Congress-turned-BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon was quick to publicly invite Channi to join the BJP, claiming that the party treats everyone equally. The move, however, appeared more impulsive than strategic. Dhillon’s individual outreach, apparently made without consultation with the BJP’s state leadership, left several senior leaders visibly uncomfortable. Core BJP functionaries were caught off guard and struggled to offer a coherent response when questioned by the media.
The discomfort was particularly evident given the party’s recent internal history. BJP state president Sunil Jakhar had earlier refused to serve as deputy to Chief Minister Channi, despite being formally offered the position by then AICC secretary-in-charge Harish Choudhary. That episode had underscored deep political and ideological divides. Dhillon’s unsolicited invite reopened old fault lines.
Of files and flying chargesheets
Punjab has two IAS officers informally dubbed “charge-sheet officers”: Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Krishan Kumar and, more recently, PUNSUP Managing Director Sonali Giri. Kumar earned the tag earlier for issuing charge-sheets to subordinates who failed to meet his standards. Now, Giri appears to be following suit. She has begun aggressively clearing long-pending files at PUNSUP, the state government undertaking responsible for wheat and paddy procurement and subsidised distribution of essential commodities. With multiple unresolved issues related to storage and procurement, Giri has taken charge of stalled cases and revived pending charge-sheets, a move that has clearly unsettled her subordinates.
An Anmol defence
AAP MLA from Kharar, Anmol Gagan Mann, has gone on a clarification spree over corruption allegations. Speaking at a function in her constituency last week, she said that if she had ever indulged in corruption or accepted even 50 paise, she should be left with nothing. Emphasising that her sole aim is village development, Mann claimed she has never sought bribes from BDPOs, sarpanches or DCs.
This is not the first time Mann has launched such a defence. In 2024, she had alleged that certain officers were indulging in corruption and collecting bribes while claiming the “booty” had to be shared with “the top.” Whether her repeated clarifications will put the issue to rest remains to be seen.
