Monday, June 06, 2022
Mann orders setting up of ultra modern township in Mohali

The Chief Minister said that the township should be a perfect blend of comfort, elegance and luxury along with all safety measures —including fire fighting — for giving best of the residential services to people.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 7, 2022 2:32:47 am
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, after chairing a high-level meeting with officials of urban development department, gave his go-ahead for setting up of an ultra modern township that will come up under the Mohali Master Plan.

The Chief Minister said that it is need of hour to develop this township for providing affordable housing facilities to people in the Tricity. He asked the officers of both the urban development department and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority to conceptualise and come up with a concrete proposal on this matter, while emphasising on the fact that the proposed township should be equipped with world class facilities to ensure that people can live comfortably.

The Chief Minister further said that the township should be a perfect blend of comfort, elegance and luxury along with all safety measures —including fire fighting — for giving best of the residential services to people. Mann laid special thrust on developing this township in such a way that it could emerge as a hub of Information and Technology along with that of higher education. He said that a part of the township should also be developed for industrial use so that the business houses from across the country can be invited for investing here.

