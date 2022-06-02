Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into embezzlement of funds in PIMS

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds and lapses that led to a financial crunch in the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a premier healthcare institute of the Doaba region.

“Financial crunch in this apex institute is a serious concern and the state government cannot sit on its hand and allow this conspiracy to jeopardise healthcare services in the state,” Mann said in a statement.

Mann said it was surprising that not even a single meeting of the insitute’s governing body had taken place in the last six years. “Several lapses that are pointing towards serious scams have also come to surface,” Mann said adding those responsible for these lapses and embezzlements will not be spared.

The CM said the enquiry will be conducted within a stipulated time period in a “fair, transparent and result oriented manner”. He said the time has come when a decisive action must be taken against all those who are responsible for the misappropriation of public money which led to an acute financial crunch in the institute in Jalandhar.

The probe was ordered a day after Mann chaired the 37th governing body council meeting of PIMS society on Wednesday.

Mann said that the institute, situated in the heart of Doaba region, can act as a catalyst for imparting quality healthcare facilities to the people. The PIMS is equipped with the-state-of-art infrastructure and efforts will be made to develop it into a world-class medical institute, he said adding the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned for its development and soon it will prepare a detailed blueprint for the institute’s revival.

He assured his cooperation to the governing council for running the institute efficiently. He said his government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people and is already making efforts in this regard