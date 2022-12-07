Mann bats for one district one product, says 20 rural industry hubs to be set up

In a major push for development and job creation, the Punjab government will soon set up 20 dedicated rural industrial hubs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said while mooting the idea of ‘One District, One Product’ to ensure production of specialized goods in various districts.

Chairing a meeting with industrialists to solicit their views on draft industrial policy, Mann said that dedicated hubs will serve the twin motives of giving impetus to industrial development on one hand and open new vistas of employment for rural youth on the other.

Mann said that these hubs will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate the industrialists in setting up their units. The CM assured fulsome support and cooperation to the industrialists opting for setting up their units in these hubs adding that the state government is fully committed to accelerate industrialist development in Punjab.

Mooting the idea of ‘One District, One Product’, Mann said that this will help in enhancing the productivity of the industrial goods and enabling the entrepreneurs to give the best quality of products from a single district. The CM said that a number of districts across the state have specialization in several products adding that potential of this can be tapped further by focusing on ‘One District, One Product’.

The CM said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating the investors. He said that the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for industrial development. He pointed out that earlier single window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralized the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development.

However, Mann said, that his government has ensured that the single window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs. He said that this will further be streamlined so that industrialists do not face any sort of problem. Mann also assured the industrialists that the pending issues pertaining to the change in land use (CLU) will also be resolved soon adding that this mechanism will also be simplified further in coming days.

Mann said that due to industrial peace in the state, Punjab is the most preferred investment destination across the globe. He said that peace and tranquility will be maintained by all means and no one will be allowed to disturb it at any cost. He said that the protest is democratic right of everyone but no one will be allowed to derail the economic progress of the state on pretext of it.

The CM also solicited feedback on the draft Industrial & Business Development Policy, 2022. Highlighting its salient features, Mann said that status of thrust sector has been given to the auto and auto components and electrical vehicles, sports goods including fitness equipment, hand tools, agricultural machinery and equipment, capital goods including machine tools and paper based packaging units, activities under circular economy and One District One Product in respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Industrialists hailed the investor friendly policies of the state government. They said that they will contribute generously in help Punjab emerge as a global hub of industries. They also assured the CM that they will be active partners in socio-economic progress of the state.