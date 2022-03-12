Mann meets CS, DGP as race for top posts hots up

AMID hectic lobbying by Punjab bureaucrats to land important posts in the new AAP government, CM-designate Bhagwant Mann Friday met Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP VK Bhawra at his residence in Mohali.

Sources said that Mann had called them in connection with his Amritsar road show on March 13 and the oath taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

The meeting, however, fuelled speculation that the AAP was considering retaining the duo for the time being.

“Mann did not discuss any postings with them,” said a source privy to discussions adding that it was a brief meeting and the duo were there only for 10 minutes. The discussion was all about the swearing in ceremony, he added.

Sources said while the discussions were taking place in Delhi and several names of bureaucrats were doing rounds, IAS officers including Anurag Aggarwal, VK Singh and VK Janjua were among the front runners for the post of Chief Secretary.

“There was also a suggestion that Tewari should be asked to continue, but the party was thinking that he had the stamp of Congress as he was appointed CS during the Congress regime. Nothing is finalised yet,” a source said.

In the CM’s Office, sources said the discussions were being held over the names of Krishan Kumar, A K Sinha, Vivek Partap Singh and Ajoy Sharma.”

“There is also a talk of appointing a professional from Delhi in the the CMO to ensure fast delivery of promises,” the source added.

Meanwhile on Friday, Senior Advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned from the post of the Punjab Advocate General.

Patwalia had joined as AG, Punjab, in November, 2021, after replacing Senior Advocate A P S Deol.