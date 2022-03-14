scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Mann likely to take oath alone, to resign as MP today

Sources in the government said that for now it has been decided that only Mann will take oath as Khatkar Kalan is a place of utmost historic importance. “But there are still two days left. Developments are changing fast,” an official of the government said.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 14, 2022 2:34:21 am
Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann. File

Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann may be the only one to take oath of office in the mega swearing-in ceremony scheduled at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native place on March 16.

Mann will tender his resignation as the Sangrur MP in Delhi on Monday. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.

Earlier, the party had decided to induct a few ministers also in Mann’s Cabinet on March 16 only.

An assembly session is also being called on March 17 and 19 to administer oath to the newly elected members. “It is likely that now all 17 ministers would be inducted on the same day.  The party is working on deciding the final names,” a source said.

Mann won from Dhuri  seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.

