Mann launches pilot of underground electricity wiring project at native village

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday, launched an underground electricity wiring project on a pilot basis in his native Satoj village. Laying the foundation stone of the Rs 8-crore project, Mann said Satoj would become Punjab’s first village to completely transition from an overhead electricity wiring system to an underground cable network, making it “pole-free”.

“This is a pilot project. It will be replicated in other villages and cities of Punjab,” Mann said, adding he launched the project from his own village “because it is easier for me to convince my own villagers for a new project”.

Calling the “Satoj Model” a roadmap for the entire country, Mann declared the project as the beginning of a “Roshan Punjab” and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has fulfilled its promise of creating wire-free villages for Punjab’s farmers and asserted that underground power supply would also end the politics surrounding the installation of electricity poles in villages.