Mann launches portal for admission in 117 ‘schools of eminence’, students can apply till March 10

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched portal for admission in 117 ‘schools of eminence’ being setup by AAP government in the state.

Launching the portal http://www.ePunjabschools.gov.in/school-eminence/, Mann said that these schools will enable students to excel in field of academics.

“The schools will act as a catalyst to transform the lives of students. Schools of eminence will be equipped with the best facilities and state of the art infrastructure. The schools will impart quality education in field of medical (MBBS), IIT, MBA and Law,” the CM said, adding that 75% seats in these schools will be reserved for students from government schools whereas the remaining 25% seats will be reserved for private schools. He added that parents can apply on this portal till March 10.