Mann launches new RC service, Badal says was started in 2011

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to launch a new citizen centric service of e-Registration Certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state. Mann said that people will get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.

He added, “The facility will provide a reprieve to car buyers. By empowering private dealers selling new vehicles to issue registration certificate, the state government aims at giving big relief to people as they will not have to stand in long queues for hours to get their vehicles registered at the offices of Regional Transport Authorities and Sub Divisional Magistrates.”

He added that apart from facilitating the common man by saving their time, money and energy, it will also help in providing clean, transparent, effective and corruption-free administration to people. “Private dealers will be able to provide the facility by login through their Aadhaar numbers and after login, the dealer will upload data/documents of the new vehicle and verification will be conducted with owner’s Aadhaar number,” he said, adding that the fees and taxes will be paid online and the registration number will be provided on the spot.

He added that the registration certificate will be approved by the dealer and they will also give the high security registration plate (HSRP).

Meanwhile, the Akali Dal said that the service was started by their government in 2011, and is in place since then. SAD president Sukhbir Badal, in a tweet, hit out at Mann for “claiming credit” for the service launched by the SAD government in 2011. Sharing two set of collage, one of news clippings of 2011 and another of advertisements issued by Mann-led government on Tuesday, Sukhbir tweeted, “This online vehicle registration service was launched by @Akali_Dal_ led govt in 2011 & is in force since then. So, @BhagwantMann what are you claiming credit for and squandering crores & crores of people’s money in the name of this fake BADLAV?”