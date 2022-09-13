scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Mann invites German firm BayWa to provide sustainable agri solutions

BayWa is engaged in the business areas of energy, agriculture and building material as well as the development segment of innovation and digitization

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to International Trade Fair in Munich, Germany (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday invited leading German company BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture business solutions to give a boost to the agriculture sector in Punjab.

On a visit to Germany to woo investors as his government promotes Punjab as the most-preferred destination for doing business, Mann called on designated CEO of BayWa Marcus Pöllinger, CEO Vista Dr Heike Bach and senior vice-president (IT development) BayWa Group Tobias Horstmann during his tour to Munich.

Mann apprised the representatives of the company that Punjab is predominantly an agrarian economy with a large number of its populace dependent on agriculture. Punjab, Mann said, wants to upgrade agriculture activities to ensure that farmers are immensely benefited from it.

Mann invited BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture business solutions that will help mechanization of agriculture. He said BayWa, a leading agri-trading and service company, can play an important role for Punjab’s industrial ecosystem in terms of forward value chain linkage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
immigration image
Read |I-Day: Punjab CM promises to open more medical colleges, schools to prevent immigration of state’s youths

He also laid thrust on the need for solutions to address various pertinent topics for Punjab like climate change, irrigation, yield forecast, harvest progress analysis, assessment of climate change impact on agriculture production to validate investment plans.

He invited BayWa to establish its operations in Punjab and said that state’s political stability, strong connectivity, liberal and pro-industry policies, clean and healthy environment coupled with high-quality of life are key advantages for the industry.

Mann also extended an invitation to senior officials of BayWa to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled for February 23-24 next year. He said Punjab’s connectivity in terms of road, railways and airways, friendly labour relations with no domicile restrictions and uninterrupted power supply are conducive for entrepreneurs to set up their operations in the state.

Advertisement

Taking part in deliberations, the designated CEO of BayWa and his team gave a presentation of the company’s business operations.

More from Chandigarh

BayWa is engaged in the business areas of energy, agriculture and building material as well as the development segment of innovation and digitization.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 07:47:31 pm
Next Story

PSG coach Galtier praises brilliant Neymar’s work ethic

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

How will NTA prepare results? UGC Chairman explains
CUET UG 2022

How will NTA prepare results? UGC Chairman explains

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement