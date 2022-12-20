scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Mann meets industry leaders in Chennai, invites them to invest in Punjab

Mann highlighted various areas of strength and advantages Punjab has for becoming a manufacturing hub for companies from overseas as well as those based in different parts of India.

The chief minister said that his government is working towards providing a seamless experience for new industries and investors setting up their businesses in Punjab. (Twitter/@invest_punjab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday held meetings with various industrialists and business tycoons in Chennai and invited them to invest in Punjab. Mann who was on two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad held a series of meetings while promoting Punjab as a preferred investment destination.

The Punjab CM held one-on-one interactions with the captains of the industry, including MD of Murugappa Group and Chairman Tube India Investments Arun Murugappa, board member of Ashok Leyland Gopal Mahadevan and chief executive officer of Tafe group Sandeep Sinha, an official statement said.

The discussions ranged from potential collaborations in auto components, vehicle manufacturing, healthcare, skill development, agricultural implements, logistics and warehousing, renewable sources of energy, research and development and others, it further said.

Mann highlighted various areas of strength and advantages Punjab has for becoming a manufacturing hub for companies from overseas as well as those based in different parts of India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...Premium
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...Premium
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: GovtPremium
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

The chief minister said that his government is working towards providing a seamless experience for new industries and investors setting up their businesses in Punjab.

He said the simplification of processes such as the single window system and time-bound incentives have been paramount in attracting entrepreneurs and corporates alike.

More from Chandigarh

The chief minister also invited all the industrialists to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held from February 23-24.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 08:30:02 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: India won’t let China change status quo along LAC, says EAM Jaishankar; Kapil Sibal’s comments on Collegium system row; and more

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close