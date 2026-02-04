Mann in Mumbai: Hinduja Group shows interest in Punjab

Punjab’s push to position itself as a global investment hub gathered momentum on Tuesday as the Hinduja Group, one of the world’s leading diversified conglomerates, signalled strong interest in investing in the state following detailed discussions with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Presenting Punjab as a stable, future-ready and business-friendly destination, the Chief Minister underlined the state’s expanding industrial footprint, policy reforms and growing investor confidence, backed by investment proposals worth ₹1.5 lakh crore received since March 2022 and a roadmap spanning sectors from electric mobility to digital services.

During the meeting, Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjab was the best state in the country from an investment perspective, citing strong infrastructure, surplus power, a skilled workforce, excellent road, rail and air connectivity, a robust telecommunications network and ease of doing business.

He said Punjab offers significant opportunities in electric vehicles, financial and digital services, cyber security, renewable energy, healthcare, real estate, strategic acquisitions and other sectors. He said Punjab has always been a land of resilience and enterprise and that the Hinduja Group could benefit from the state’s strengths. He added that Punjab remains the Food Basket of India and contributes the largest share to the national grain pool.

The Chief Minister said Punjab’s industrial journey had taken a dynamic turn. He said the state is an industrial powerhouse in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, information technology and tourism.

He said Punjab’s industrial growth has acquired a global character, with investors from around the world recognising its potential. He said since March 2022, Punjab has received investment proposals worth ₹1.5 lakh crore with the potential to create more than 5.3 lakh jobs, positioning the state as an emerging hub for industrial growth and innovation.

He said Punjab is home to international companies including Nestlé, Claas, Freudenberg, Cargill, Verbio and Danone, which have established operations in the state. He said investments have come from Japan, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, France, Spain and other countries.

He said Punjab’s growth story is at an early stage and that the state has become a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors. He said recent engagements in Japan and South Korea have strengthened partnerships in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, electronics, renewable energy, food processing and sports science.

He said companies and institutions in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul expressed confidence in Punjab’s governance model, skilled workforce and aftercare commitment. He said learnings from global innovation hubs are being integrated into Punjab’s next phase of industrial development.

The Chief Minister said Punjab ranks as a Top Achiever in Ease of Doing Business and has launched the Fast Track Punjab Portal as a single-window system with more than 200 approvals and services. He said the portal ensures zero offline applications and fast-track approvals.

He said the Punjab Right to Business Act provides in-principle approval within five days for eligible units up to ₹125 crore and includes time-bound clearances, deemed approvals, escalation mechanisms and extended licence validity.

He said support mechanisms such as WhatsApp alerts, AI chatbots and call centres ensure real-time responsiveness, while digital chief risk officer reports, extended validity of fire NOCs and leasehold-to-freehold conversions simplify operations.

He said partnership between government and industry underpins the New Industrial Policy of Punjab introduced in 2022 and that the policy was shaped in consultation with industry leaders. He said 24 sectoral committees chaired by industry leaders have been constituted to frame sector-specific policies.

Inviting industry leaders to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 from March 13 to 15 at Plaksha University, IT City, Mohali, he said the summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to shape Punjab’s future industrial landscape.

Punjab delegation under the leadership of Bhagwant Singh Mann holds high-level meetings with corporate and industry groups

Bhagwant Singh Mann commenced the two-day Mumbai Investment Roadshow as part of Punjab’s strategic investment outreach. The roadshow is a pre-summit initiative ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026.

The roadshow aimed to extend summit invitations to industry stakeholders and deepen engagement with corporates, financial institutions and sector leaders while showcasing Punjab’s investor-friendly governance framework.

On the first day, the delegation held one-to-one meetings with Hindustan Unilever Limited, Motilal Oswal Group, Cargill India, Hinduja Group, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Waaree Group, Parksons Packaging and Whistling Woods International.

Discussions focused on investment opportunities in FMCG, agri-business, food processing, energy, logistics, manufacturing, packaging and creative industries. The FastTrack single-window system, time-bound approvals, Right to Business framework, policy stability, skilled manpower and industrial infrastructure were highlighted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was hosted by Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group, and released the book Coins of the Kunindas (Punjab Region).

The first day concluded with a Punjab Roadshow Session with participants from Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Accenture, UPL, Tynor, Whistling Woods, GrowthCap Ventures and World Trade Center Mumbai. Industry representatives shared views on Punjab’s industrial potential and governance environment.

Addressing participants, the Chief Minister said it was the right time to invest in Punjab and that the state is well positioned as a manufacturing and services base for domestic and global markets. He called on industry to scale operations, move up the value chain and focus on research and development.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening MSMEs, manufacturing and services, and positioning Punjab as a preferred investment destination in North India through reforms, infrastructure development and proactive investor facilitation.