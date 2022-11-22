Mann govt’s old pension woes far from over: Now, employees threaten protest if SOP not made clear

TWO days after Punjab government notified the old pension scheme (OPS), but did not specify how it would do so, the state employees Monday issued an ultimatum to the Bhagwant Mann led Aam Aadmi Party dispensation asking it to issue a detailed notification failing which they will launch an agitation.

Led by Sukhchain Khaira, president of Punjab Government Employees Organisation, several employees took out a rally in Civil Secretariat Monday and announced that if the government did not issue a detailed notification, they would sit on a dharna outside mini secretariat on November 27 and in the main secretariat on November 30.

Khaira later told The Indian Express that the the notification issued by government on Saturday was “mere eyewash”.

He said that the government was taking the employees for a “ride” ahead of “elections in Gujarat” as it wanted to woo voters there.

“If they were serious, why did they not issue a detailed notification? Why are they not telling us when they will stop seeking contribution (for the new pension scheme) from us? This means there is a design. They were forced to issue a notification as another outfit of employees had threatened to organise a poll kholl rally in Gujarat. Now, the employees have withdrawn their call after issuance of notification. But we can understand that this does not mean anything. We are being taken for a ride. But we will not rest till we get the pension under old scheme,” Khaira said.

Earlier, the Contributory Pension Fund Employees’ Union (CPFEU) of Punjab had announced a Poll Khol rally against the government in Gujarat, where elections are due on December 1 and 5. The government had later issued a notification, which was being seen as an attempt to assuage the CPFEU.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to notify that all the government employees who are presently being covered under the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme also referred to as National Pension System (PS) will be given the benefits of Old Pension Scheme (OPS),” read the notification.

It further said, “Detailed scheme and Standard Operating Procedures shall be notified in due course of time.”

Multiple sources in the government said that they were working on setting up a corpus for paying the pension as per the old scheme. Also, the government was closely studying the models of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand government that were working on paying the old pension.

Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua said that the government was committed to pay pension under OPS. “We have given a guarantee to the employees that we will revert to OPS. We are doing that. The employees will get 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as pension. This is our promise. We are working on it. We will organise funds and then roll the scheme out,” Janjua said.

Sources said that the government is preparing to pay pension even if pension regulator, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) refuses to let it withdraw Rs 16,746 crore, the corpus accumulated under the NPS.