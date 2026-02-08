Mann govt suspends 2 IAS officers, shunts out 2 others over smartphone procurement delay

The government, meanwhile, handed over two strategically important departments to Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who had remained without a posting for 11 months.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readFeb 8, 2026 09:00 AM IST
The government has also reshuffled key departments, handing major portfolios to Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.Two Punjab IAS officers have been suspended for alleged lapses in procuring smartphones meant for Anganwadi workers under Poshan Abhiyan.
The Punjab government Saturday suspended two IAS officers — Kamal Kishor Yadav and Jaspreet Singh — allegedly over a delay in procuring procuring smartphones for Anganwadi workers under Centre’s Poshan Abhiyan. The government, meanwhile, handed over two strategically important departments to Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who had remained without a posting for 11 months.

As per two separate orders issued by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, 2003-batch IAS officer Yadav and Jaspreet Singh of 2014 batch have been put under suspension with immediate effect “in terms of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Disciplineand Appeal) Rules, 1969. The officers will be attached to the state headquarters in Chandigarh and given subsistence allowance during the suspension.

Before being suspended Yadav was posted as Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion, while Jaspreet Singh was serving as Managing Director, Punjab Information & Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab INFOTECH).

Punjab is yet to procure 28,515 smartphones, needed to track nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries under Poshan Abhiyaan using the face recognition system (FRS). The scheme was launched in 2018 and Rs 27 crore was allocated to the Department of Social Security and Women and Children Development Department for procuring the smartphones. To be funded by Centre and Punjab in 60:40 ratio, the initial cost of the procurement was pegged at Rs 34 crore (including Rs 27 crore in central share). The department, in turn, had entrusted the Punjab INFOTECH to procure the mobile phones that were to be handed over to the anganwadi workers. The process, however, got delayed with the state government initially inviting tenders for 4G enabled phones before deciding to procure 5G ones even as it led to an escalation in cost to nearly Rs 60 crore.

Apart from suspending Yadav and Jaspret Singh, the government also shunted out IAS officer Vikas Pratap who was handling the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, and PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma, who was posted as Joint Secretary in the Department of Social Security. While no fresh posting has been assigned to Vikas Pratap, Sharma has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur.

Meanwhile, as pervthe transfer and posting orders, Gurkirat Kirpal, who was removed as Home Secretary on March 24, 2025, has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Social Security, Women & Child Development replacing Vikas Pratap. Gurkirat Kirpal has also been given charge of Administrative Secretary in Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion, and Information Technology departments.

The Social Security and Women and Child Development Department is key to fulfilling the the riling Aam Aadmi Party’s poll promise of Rs 1000 per month to women voters. It will be the executing department of the scheme, responsible for providing the data of women and also formulating the rules. The charge of investment promotion too hold significance as the government is organising investors summit from March 13 to 15.

Incidentally, the fresh posting orders for Gurkirat Kirpal comes barely a month after he denied promotion as Principal Secretary.

Interestingly, the government divested Yadav of the Investment Promotion charge at the last minute. He had been preparing for the summit to be a success. He had also accompanied Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to various places to invite investors. Also, Yadav was to be a part of the delegation led by Mann that was to leave for Netherlands and the Czech Republic on Saturday. The delegation couldn’t board the flight as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not grant it the mandatory political clearance.

In other orders, Dr S Karuna Raju, who returned from a central deputation, has been appointed as Chief Resident Commissioner at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi replacing Varun Roozam.

IAS officer Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar has been given the additional charge of Director of Higher Education and MD of the Punjab INFOTECH.

Rambir Singh has been relieved of his charge as Secretary of the Mandi Board. He will now hold the charge of Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department and Commissioner of Jalandhar. Kumar Amit has been given the charge of Secretary of the Mandi Board. He will continue to hold his previous portfolios, including Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

