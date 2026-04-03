Mann govt raises milk procurement prices, 2.5 lakh farmers to benefit

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The Punjab government Thursday announced an increase in milk procurement prices for farmers associated with Milkfed Punjab (Verka), a move aimed at boosting farmers’ income and strengthening the rural economy.
According to an official statement, the revised rates have come into effect from April 1, 2026, and will increase procurement prices by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg of fat.
The Chief Minister’s Office said the decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure better remuneration for dairy farmers and to reinforce the cooperative dairy structure in the state.
Around 2.5 lakh dairy farmers associated with Milkfed are expected to benefit directly from the hike.
The government said the move will improve the economic viability of dairy farming and is likely to benefit nearly 30 lakh milk producers across Punjab.
It added that other milk procurement agencies and private players may also raise their prices in line with Milkfed, leading to a broader increase in rates across the sector.
Milkfed Punjab, a leading dairy cooperative in north India with a major share in packaged milk and milk products, is expected to trigger an additional infusion of around Rs 100 crore per month into the state’s rural economy due to the price hike, the statement said.
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