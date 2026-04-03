Mann govt raises milk procurement prices, 2.5 lakh farmers to benefit

The Punjab government Thursday announced an increase in milk procurement prices for farmers associated with Milkfed Punjab (Verka), a move aimed at boosting farmers' income and strengthening the rural economy. According to an official statement, the revised rates have come into effect from April 1, 2026, and will increase procurement prices by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg of fat. The Chief Minister's Office said the decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure better remuneration for dairy farmers and to reinforce the cooperative dairy structure in the state. Around 2.5 lakh dairy farmers associated with Milkfed are expected to benefit directly from the hike. The government said the move will improve the economic viability of dairy farming and is likely to benefit nearly 30 lakh milk producers across Punjab. (File Photo)

The Punjab government Thursday announced an increase in milk procurement prices for farmers associated with Milkfed Punjab (Verka), a move aimed at boosting farmers’ income and strengthening the rural economy.

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According to an official statement, the revised rates have come into effect from April 1, 2026, and will increase procurement prices by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg of fat.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure better remuneration for dairy farmers and to reinforce the cooperative dairy structure in the state.

Around 2.5 lakh dairy farmers associated with Milkfed are expected to benefit directly from the hike.