Mann govt mulling to sell surplus coal to private power producers

The Punjab government is mulling to sell surplus coal generated from its captive mine in Jharkhand to private power producers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Tuesday adding that such a move will help reduce the cost of electricity for people in his state.

“Coal is coming from Pachwara mine in Jharkhand and it is coming in such quantity that we can give it to private players having thermal plants in Punjab. We are in talks with the Union coal ministry to allow the same to give coal at a cheaper rate so that their tariff will also come down,” Mann told reporters. Mann, who is in the financial capital to woo investors, claimed that the power tariffs for industries in Punjab are already the cheapest compared to other states at Rs 5 per unit. He listed the surplus and cheap power as a key factor which should attract industries in Punjab.

The chief minister said that industry players, especially in the manufacturing sector, who are looking to set up a base in north India should look at Punjab.

Mann blamed the previous governments of his state for “frustrating” potential investors, due to which they went to places like Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, which is just 20 kilometres from Chandigarh.

The government is thinking of having ‘colour coding’ on stamps, under which they will play all the taxes, duties and mandatory fees upfront, resulting in quicker set up of industry, Mann said, adding that the government is committed to ease all the procedures for setting up industries.

He said Tata Steel is setting up its second biggest facility after Jamshedpur in Ludhiana, and construction of the same started on Tuesday itself. “This is just the beginning as we deliver what we say and the day is not far when we will make Punjab a frontrunner state in the industrial growth across the country,” he said during a meeting with the representatives of the Tata Group.

He assured full support and cooperation to Tata Group for its first ever project in Punjab.

Earlier he said he has not come Mumbai to “to take away projects from Maharashtra.” To the contrary, “it is our endeavor to work together keeping India’s growth and development.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said his only objective was to project Punjab as the potential investment destination. The state he asserts is leading in ” ease of doing business” and lower ” crime rates”. These are the central aspects which provides a conductive atmosphere for investors.

“We want to optimize our investment potential with interested investors in wider sectors conducive for development of Punjab. Punjab is No. 2 in terms of ease of doing business and least crime in the country.”

During his visit, the chief minister met representatives of various corporate houses including Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, Godrej and Hindustan Unilever, as well as players in the tractor, cycling and agriculture sectors.

He, however, did not reveal the quantum of investment commitments the state has managed to bag during his visit to the city.

Earlier, Mann visited the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and took part in the ceremonial ringing of the bell,

Mann said, “Punjab scores in maintaining absolute communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state.”

He urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, he reassured his government was open for new ideas and innovations to boost up the industrial growth in Punjab. Exuding confidence Mann said that the day is not far away when Punjab will emerge as the industrial hub of the country.