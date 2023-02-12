Mann govt may announce MSP for basmati crop to boost diversification

In the first ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ which is being organised on Sunday in Ludhiana, the state farmers of Punjab can expect the minimum support price (MSP) for basmati crop, which is one of the major alternative crops for the water-guzzling paddy (non-basmati) rice.

The government may announce several other steps to boost its export and to shun the practice of sowing longer duration paddy varieties, which take a huge toll on water.

From the sources in the Punjab agriculture department, it is learned that the Punjab government’s first ‘milni’ would focus on diversification for which the MSP of the alternative crops is a must.

A senior officer in the Punjab agriculture department informed that the government has decided to announce MSP for basmati at a rate of Rs 2,625 per quintal. The government will procure it only if the market rate of the basmati crop will go down from this MSP.

For the past two years, the rate of basmati is quite high and farmers are selling it at a rate of Rs 3,000 per quintal for early basmati varieties like PUSA 1509 and Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,700 per quintal for other main basmati varieties like PUSA 1121, 1718, etc.

Basmati crop is dependent on private players like traders and exporters, and most of Punjab’s basmati is exported. Its rates fluctuate as per the demand in the international market. A few years ago its rate had come down to Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,200 per quintal because of which farmers had faced huge losses.

“Now, the government has decided that if the rate of basmati in the open market comes down from the decided MSP, then the state government will get it procured at the said MSP through MARKFED,” said a senior agriculture officer.

Apart from this, to fetch a good price for basmati, the government will set up a basmati extension and research centre on a 20-acre land by entering into an MoU with the Agriculture Produce Export Development Authority (APEDA), a government of India body. Also, a pesticide residue testing lab has already been set up in Amritsar to help farmers promote its export.

Punjab’s basmati branding will be done to promote the export, sources said, adding that Punjab’s basmati is known for its flavour, length and taste due to Punjab’s excellent weather, soil and irrigation (through river and canal water) and has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Crop diversification is a key issue in Punjab. In Punjab, nearly 31 lakh hectares of land is dedicated to the rice crop (Kharif season), out of which around 26 lakh hectares comes under paddy. The area under the basmati crop has remained between 4 lakh hectares and 5 lakh hectares over the last several years.

Basmati’s early and late varieties are sown between June and July and harvested in September and October. Rice exporters say there is a huge demand for basmati, and the state has the potential to grow it in vast areas. It is estimated by experts that at least 10 lakh hectares could easily be brought under basmati crop in the state which will help reduce the area under paddy.

“If the government announces MSP for basmati, which gives around 10 quintals less than paddy per acre, the farmers may opt for basmati if they get a good MSP for it,” farmer Satnam Singh said, adding that basmati saves a huge amount of water too and its current market rate earning is much more than paddy crop.

Vinod Gupta, a Fazilka Mandi-based commission agent, said that the demand for basmati hardly goes down. The MSP will act as a deterrent to several traders who have a monopoly on its trade and offer less to farmers to earn huge profits.

According to current MSP of paddy, a farmer could sell paddy worth Rs 57,680 to Rs 74,160 per acre depending on yield, and at the current prevailing rate of basmati in the market, a farmer can sell basmati worth Rs 64,000 to Rs 1 lakh per acre despite lower yield than paddy.

Experts say basmati needs less water than paddy because it is sown a month later than paddy during monsoon and is largely dependent on rainwater. Basmati cultivation can also reduce stubble burning – farmers use its stubble for fodder. It hardly needs any pesticides. The state government bans the sale of around 10 pesticides during the basmati-growing season which indicates that it does not need those chemicals.

Also, the government may announce the promotion of short-duration varieties of paddy and ban the long duration PUSA 44.

To enhance the area under cotton, which is another major alternative to paddy, the government would ensure the timely release of water in the canals during cotton-sowing period in April and May, and provide subsidised seeds also.

As far as horticultural crops are concerned, the Punjab government may cover some vegetables under the “The Bhavantar Scheme’ which means that if the rate of that vegetable goes down from a fixed price, then the remaining difference will be paid by the government.