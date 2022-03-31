Mann govt dissolves 29 trusts — all were ruled by Congress

The Punjab government Wednesday dissolved 29 Improvement Trusts and appointed administrators in place of chairpersons. These Improvement Trusts were ruled by the Congress.

“In exercise of powers conferred under sub section (2) of sections 4 of Punjab Town Improvement Act, 1922 and all other powers enabling him in this behalf and in supersession of Notification dated July 8, 2019, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Deputy Commissioner as Chairman of Improvement Trust with immediate effect till further orders,” read the notification issued by Principal Secretary, Local Bodies, Ajoy Kumar Sinha.

Similarly, the services of trustees have also been terminated.

The Improvement Trusts were being ruled by Congress as these were constituted in 2019 and were yet to complete their five-year tenure. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will now appoint its own leaders as chairpersons and trustees of these local bodies.

The action comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought details of chairpersons of all trusts, boards and corporations in the state. In many such bodies, the posts were still held by Congress leaders. The report was sent to the CMO by all department on Tuesday.

Nine non-official office bearers of various boards and corporations have resigned. They Lal Singh (Mandi Board) Avtar Singh (Puncofed) and Satwinder Singh (PRTC). Apart from these, director Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) Harmesh Chandar, Infotech’s vice-chairman Kartik Wadhera, directors Manjit Singh Saroya, Satish Kansal, Surjit Singh Bhoon and Dr Naresh Pruthi have also resigned.

The government is now looking at several other chairpersons, who have not resigned even after the change of guard in state.

Several senior leaders, including vice-chairperson of Punjab Planning Board Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, a former chief minister, have not put in their papers. Bhattal is also retaining the official bungalow meant for ministers that was allotted to her by former CM Amarinder Singh. His government had waived off penal rent due on her for overstaying in official bungalow during SAD-BJP tenure.

It is learnt that the government has verbally asked several chairpersons to resign on their own.