Mann exhorts people to follow path shown by Guru Ravidas

Stating that his government was working to create an egalitarian society, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday urged masses to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas to rid the society of various social ills.

“The teachings of Guru Ravidas are a lighthouse for the entire humanity. Guru Ravidas ji had shown the path of humanity to the entire world. These teachings can play a pivotal role in emancipating the society from the various problems facing it,” Mann said.

The life and teachings of Guru Ravidas will always inspire us to create a humane and just society, where every individual is given due dignity, regardless of his or her caste, creed, religion or gender, he added.

He was addressing a gathering before flagging off a ‘Shobha Yatra’ to mark the ‘Parkash Utsav’ of Guru Ravidas, a poet-saint of the Bhakti Movement whose work critiqued the caste system.

Mann said that in consonance with the path shown by Guru Ravidas and Dr B R Ambedkar, his government was giving top priority to education and health sectors. Schools are being equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and human resources so that quality education can be imparted to students from weaker and underprivileged sections, he said.

“Poverty can be eradicated only by providing quality education to the students. The focus of this government is to ensure that the youth become job givers instead of job seekers,” he said.

Targeting the previous state governments, the chief minister said they “mercilessly looted” the people for their vested political interests. Even funds meant for post-matric scholarships for the poor were swindled by the politicians, he alleged, adding that the money would be recovered from them.

The CM said it was a matter of great pride for him that he had participated in various events related to great gurus, martyrs, saints and seers.

However, he said he was surprised that at most such places he was welcomed as the first chief minister to ever participate in the events.

Mann further said the people had shown the door to those leaders “who did not have time even to participate in such events”.

The chief minister was felicitated by the organisers of the Shobha Yatra at the event.