Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Mann cuts down PPSC strength from 10 to 5

The Chief Minister said that reducing the strength by half will streamline the working of the Commission and help in saving taxpayers' money.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 1:15:33 am
Three members of the commission are going to complete their term this year and two would be completing it next year.

As an austerity measure, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved reducing the strength of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from 10 to five. In a statement, Mann said that the salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer and that the reduction is being done to make the Commission’s functioning cost-effective.

The Chief Minister said that reducing the strength by half will streamline the working of the Commission and help in saving taxpayers’ money.
The Chief Minister said that an official notification will be issued after the completion of term of few members. He said that the state government is committed to ensure judicious use of every single penny of the tax payer’s money. Mann said that the money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of the people of state and that in the coming days more such decisions will be taken in larger public interest.

Three members of the commission are going to complete their term this year and two would be completing it next year. Sources said the strength of 10 members was not required and only five members, besides a chairperson, are needed.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:15:33 am

