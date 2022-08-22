scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Mann creates quota in AG office, says SC lawyers never got chance

CM Bhagwant Mann said that he had always been a votary of giving equal opportunities to the youth of SC community to excel in every field.

As many as 58 new posts of law officers will now be reserved. (File Photo)

The Punjab government has introduced reservation in posts of law officers recruited by the state. The advertisement in this regard was issued by the department of Home Affairs on Saturday in which applications have been called from eligible Scheduled Caste Advocates/ candidates for engagement as law officers in the office of Advocate General, Punjab at Chandigarh and Legal Cell, New Delhi.

As many as 58 new posts of law officers will now be reserved. As per details, applications have been invited for 12 posts of Additional Advocate General (10 at Chandigarh and two at Delhi), for five posts of Senior Deputy Advocate General at Chandigarh, for 16 posts of Deputy Advocate General (14 at Chandigarh and two at Delhi), for 23 for posts of Assistant Advocate General (22 at Chandigarh and one at Delhi) and out of two posts of Advocate on Record at Delhi from eligible SC candidates. The eligible candidates can apply for post by September 13, 2022.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that he had always been a votary of giving equal opportunities to the youth of SC community to excel in every field.

He added that the state government has been implementing the reservation policy in true spirit to ensure that candidates of weaker and underprivileged sections get equal opportunity for getting jobs. Mann said that for the first time in history of the state that “AAP government has made this provision to give reservation to SC candidates in recruitment for post of law officers too.

The CM lamented that despite of enormous capability of SC candidates, they have not got a chance to make it for the posts of law officers due to many reasons. However, he envisioned that with the state government introducing reservation for these candidates it will enable them to serve judiciously as law officers. Mann asserted that Aam Aadmi government is probably the only government in the country to provide reservation to SC community for these posts. Reiterating the firm commitment of state government to ensure well being of SC brethren, the CM said that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. He emphasised that the state government is making all out efforts to provide equal opportunities of progress and prosperity for the community.

Earlier, on Saturday, the AAP government had notified the appointment of 156 law officers, including the relatives of several retired and serving Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, at its Advocate General’s office to represent the state at judicial forums.

